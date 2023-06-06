Summerland Research and Development Centre donating fruit to food bank

Photo: Federal government Summerland Research and Development Centre.

The Summerland Research and Development Centre says it donated thousands of pounds of fruit last year to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Recent estimates suggest that approximately half of Canada's food supply goes to waste, resulting in a staggering $50 billion loss per year in a country where one in seven households experiences some level of food insecurity.

In response, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) has taken steps to combat food waste through a variety of initiatives.

However, the magnitude of this problem necessitates innovative approaches. This is where the Summerland Research and Development Centre in British Columbia enters the picture.

As one of several federal agriculture research centres across the country, the Summerland facility plays a crucial role in producing surplus crops each year to ensure the long-term sustainability of Canada's agriculture industry.

Many of these surplus crops originate from field research trials or crop rotations, which maintain the health and productivity of the research farm's soils. Unfortunately, a significant portion of these surplus crops at the Summerland research centre go unharvested and are either returned to the soil as fertilizer or sent to compost facilities or landfills.

To maximize the utilization of perfectly good fruit grown locally, the centre started donating the product to food banks. In 2022, more than 1,200 pounds of apples and 2,500 pounds of pears from the Summerland research farm were donated to the Central Okanagan Food Bank in Kelowna.

"Any support we can offer to local food banks in B.C. is beneficial for everyone," said Taras Pojasok, Summerland research centre associate director.

"Throughout March, we provided food assistance to over 7,000 individuals in Kelowna and West Kelowna who are struggling to afford meals," said Central Okanagan Food Bank's director of operations Trevor Freeman.

"Due to the increased demand for our services, we have had to rely on organizations like Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada for the equitable distribution of fresh produce to families, children, and seniors. AAFC has truly made a difference in nourishing our community, and we are immensely grateful. Thank you!"

With the ongoing need for fresh and nutritious food, the Summerland Research and Development Centre plans to continue their donations in the upcoming seasons. Their efforts aim to provide sustained support to local food banks and families in the years to come.