Rotary Centre for the Arts launches creative aging festival

Photo: Rotary Centre for the Arts

The Rotary Centre for the Arts is launching their Creative Aging Festival later this month.

This free community festival is running in Kelowna for three days starting June 21, and is designed to cater to individuals who are 55 years of age or older, as well as those who cherish interactions with older members of the community.

The Rotary Centre for the Arts says people looking to attend the festival are invited to embark on an inspiring adventure, exploring a variety of workshops that celebrate movement, self-expression and the possibilities of artistic exploration.

"Artistic programs play a crucial role in enhancing the well-being, quality of life, and overall satisfaction of older adults through social engagement, as well as physical and mental health benefits. Our ultimate goal is to improve accessibility to the arts for this important demographic," said executive director Colleen Fitzpatrick.

The objectives of the festival include fostering greater participation of older adults in the community's diverse array of public programs, raising public awareness about the benefits that older adults experience through their involvement in the arts, and disseminating information about existing arts services for older adults in Kelowna.

Scheduled events for the festival include beginner's ballet, nia dance, community movement, energy fitness, salsa dancing, circus arts, mandela movements, tea and coffee socials, and more.

It's a great opportunity for seniors to move their bodies, acquire fresh knowledge, and revel in captivating performances in the renowned Mary Irwin Theatre.

You can visit the Rotary Centre for the Arts website for more information on how to get involved.