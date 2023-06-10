On the Lawn charity event returns to Kelowna this summer

Photo: Elevation Outdoors

Kelowna's On The Lawn charity lawn bowling tournament is returning for its seventh year this summer.

Elevation Outdoors and event sponsor BDO are inviting participants to enjoy some friendly competition, indulge in refreshing beverages and have an absolutely awesome time.

"At BDO, we couldn't be more excited for another year of On The Lawn and our continued support of Elevation Outdoors. As proud sponsors for the past seven years, we have witnessed firsthand the significant impact this absolutely amazing organization has on the youth in our local community," said Michael Smith, senior manager in valuations at BDO.

On The Lawn promises four evenings of fun, networking, and socializing through a thrilling lawn bowling tournament. Twenty teams of four will compete each week in one of two brackets: July 20 and July 27 or August 3 and August 10.

Alternatively, bowlers can opt for the full four-week experience. This event, accompanied by bowls, music, BBQ eats, wine, beer, and cocktails, will take place at the Lawn Bowling Club in City Park.

Since its inception, On The Lawn has raised over $100,000 for Elevation Outdoors and underprivileged youth in the Okanagan region. The proceeds from this year's event will contribute to providing over 85 full scholarships to deserving participants, furthering the organization's mission.

"On The Lawn has had an incredible impact on our organization. It remains one of our largest fundraisers each year, enabling us to expand our programs and create more opportunities for the youth in our community," said the executive director of Elevation Outdoors, Mike Greer.

"We are immensely grateful for the unwavering support of BDO, our sponsors, and our players who make this event one of the best ways to spend summer Thursdays."

While team registration is already sold out, Elevation Outdoors is actively seeking food and beverage sponsors.

For sponsorship opportunities or to join the mailing list for next year's registration information, you can reach out to [email protected].