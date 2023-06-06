Kelowna Falcons home opener free to the public

Photo: Wayne Moore

The home opener for the Kelowna Falcons is set to take place tonight, June 6, at Elks Stadium, as they prepare to face off against the Nanaimo NightOwls in the first game of an exciting three-game series.

In a generous gesture by Stutters Restoration, general admission for Tuesday's game is completely free, with gates opening to the public at 5:30, and the first pitch scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. start. For those seeking a more exclusive experience, club seats will also be available for purchase at the front gate.

After suffering a series loss in Portland over the weekend, the Falcons (1-2) are determined to reclaim their winning momentum and reach a .500 record. Standing in their way is the undefeated NightOwls (3-0) team, who showcased their dominance by sweeping the Walla Walla Sweets in three consecutive games during their home series.

Making his debut on the mound for the Falcons will be left-handed pitcher Troy Shepard. Hailing from Spokane Falls Community College, the junior ball player had an impressive spring season, finishing with a record of 4-1, including two saves, 57 strikeouts, and a 3.46 ERA.

Shepard's formidable skills will be put to the test against NightOwls' lefty, Payton Robertson (1-0), who secured a win in his first summer appearance with just one inning of work on June 3.

Following the home opener, the Falcons will continue their battle against the NightOwls on Wednesday and Thursday, providing fans with more opportunities to catch the action.

Tickets for all three games can be purchased online through the Kelowna Falcons website, ensuring a seamless experience for eager spectators.

The Kelowna Falcons are geared up for an exhilarating home opener, where they aim to ignite their season and captivate their loyal fanbase.