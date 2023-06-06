Heavy rock band Tool to perform at Prospera Place Oct. 22

Photo: Travis Shinn

Rock band Tool is coming to Kelowna.

The critically-acclaimed heavy rock band will perform at Prospera Place Oct. 22.

Tool announced it's returning to the road this fall after festival appearances at Power Trip, Aftershock and Louder Than Life with a six-week, North American tour.



The dates mark Tool's first Canadian shows since 2019.



Tickets to see the L.A.-based band go on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m. with pre-sale tickets for fan club members a day earlier.



Since the release of 2019 album, Fear Inoculum, the band has won a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance for '7empest' and completed sold-out tours of both the U.S. and Europe, as well as headlining multiple festivals.

Tool marked the 30th anniversary of its Opiate EP with the 2022 release of Opiate2, a re-imagining of the EP's title track, released in tandem with a 10-minute short film.



Loudwire dubbed Tool's 2022 tour as "a masterclass of immersion, sound and stage design, musicianship… and levels of ungodly tightness."

The band formed in 1990, releasing five studio albums: Undertow (1993), Ænima (1996), Lateralus (2001),10,000 Days (2006), and Fear Inoculum (2019); two EPs: 72826 (1991) and Opiate (1992), and the limited-edition boxset Salival (2000).

Tool has won four Grammy Awards: Best Metal Performance (1998, “Ænima”), Best Metal Performance (2002, “Schism”), Best Recording Package (2007, 10,000 Days) and Best Metal Performance (2020, “7empest”).