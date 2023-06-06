Pushor Mitchell donates $10K to Foundry as part of 50th anniversary celebrations

Photo: Contributed (L to R): Pushor Mitchell managing partner Joni Metherell, CMHA Kelowna controller Amanda Wright and CEO Mike Gawliuk.

Pushor Mitchell continues to spread the wealth in its 50th year.

The Kelowna law firm on Monday donated $10,000 to Foundry Kelowna, a wellness centre for those between the ages of 12 and 24 who need support, as part of its 50th anniversary. Pushor Mitchell has donated money to numerous charities throughout the year.

The gift will help Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna, which operates the Foundry, hire an outreach counsellor.

“We are pleased to support the Foundry for this important new position in our community,” Pushor Mitchell managing partner Joni Metherell said in a press release. “Our firm has a long history of supporting the community, and it is especially meaningful when our support provides funding that directly helps youth at risk in our community to better deal with their challenges.”

The new outreach counsellor position will support several CMHA Kelowna programs, including Wellness on Wheels, Bright Mindz and McCurdy Place.

“We thank Pushor Mitchell for their seed funding for this new position that will provide outreach counselling through our community for youth who may not be inclined to visit Foundry Kelowna,” CMHA Kelowna CEO Mike Gawliuk said.

“Our counsellors are committed to providing support to youth who face various challenges and barriers, and this position will allow us to expand our services to reach those who may not otherwise have access to support.”