Road closures for utility work at Ellis Street and Clement Avenue begin this week

Photo: Google Street View Curb, utility and paving work will lead to closures at the intersection of Ellis Street and Clement Avenue beginning June 7, 2023.

Roadway and utility improvements will cause some disruptions for drivers on the north end of downtown Kelowna.

Beginning Wednesday, June 7, and continuing for approximately one week, crews will be removing and replacing a curb, doing utility work and then repaving the intersect of Ellis Street and Clement Avenue.

People passing through the area should be prepared for a mix of closures as crews move through the different phases of the project. The City of Kelowna suggests you watch for temporary signs posted in the area and give yourself extra time to get where you’re going, or plan an alternate route.

“Every effort shall be made to minimize disruptions during construction. Patience and cooperation of motorists during this work is appreciated,” said a traffic advisory from the city.