Body found at Kelowna's Myra FSR and McCulloch Road

Photo: Contributed Police cruisers at the entrance to Myra Forest Service Road.

Police are investigating the discovery of a body found Sunday morning in Kelowna.

RCMP said in a news release Monday that they were called on June 4 just before 8 a.m. for a report of a dead man found in the area of McCulloch Road at Myra Forest Service Road.

“Several officers attended the rural location and secured the surrounding area to prevent additional foot or vehicle traffic while a protected and thorough investigation takes place. The scene has since been released,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

RCMP did not release the age, identity of the victim or any other details.

They say the investigation is ongoing and officers are working alongside the BC Coroners Service to gather more information.

“There is no concern for public safety in relation to this incident,” Gauthier said.