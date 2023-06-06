Kelowna pastor makes headlines in Quebec after evangelical event axed by government

Photo: Facebook Art Lucier speaking to his followers on Facebook on June 4, 2023, after he learned a booking at the Quebec City Convention Centre for an event he was planning had been cancelled.

A Kelowna-based pastor who made local headlines for breaching COVID-19 health orders two years ago is speaking out after the venue where he was planning to host an evangelical event in Quebec cancelled his booking.

Radio-Canada reported that Minister of Tourism Caroline Proulx intervened to cancel the Battle For Canada-Quebec, that was scheduled for June 23-July 2, at the Quebec City Convention Centre.

The event was being hosted by Harvest Ministries International, led by Kelowna pastor Art Lucier. Lucier posted a lengthy live video on his Facebook page sounding off about the CBC/Radio-Canada story and the decision by the Quebec government.

He says until he saw the CBC story he was unaware that the booking had been cancelled. He claims that Harvest Ministries had already spent five months and a quarter-of-a-million dollars planning Battle For Canada-Quebec.

Lucier disputes the representation of the event as anti-abortion, saying it’s a reconciliation event. However, he did to go on to say, “we do believe in protecting life in the womb.”

Proulx was asked by reporters about her intervention. “It’s against the fundamental principles of Quebec. We are a pro-choice government, so we need to be consistent,” she said.

In his Facebook live, Lucier said those responsible would be, “hearing from our lawyer.”

“To me, Quebec City is still on unless they bar us at the provincial gates,” the pastor told his followers.

The events website says they will be finding a new venue.

Earlier this year, a BC Supreme Court judge dismissed Lucier’s appeal of a $2,300 ticket for breaching COVID-19 provincial health orders by hosting a church gathering in January 2021.