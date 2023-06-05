Kelowna's Craft Beer Market up for best rooftop restaurant in North America

Photo: Craft Beer Market

A Kelowna restaurant has earned worldwide recognition as one of the top rooftop patios in North America.

According to the World Culinary Awards, Kelowna's Craft Beer Market has been nominated for the honour of North America's Best Rooftop Restaurant of 2023.

Craft Beer Market was transformed from the old Paramount Theatre at 257 Bernard Avenue in 2018, and has a patio that can accommodate up to 200 guests, featuring breathtaking views of Okanagan Lake.

“Although we are honoured to be nominated for this award, the nomination is deserving of our amazing backdrop in the Okanagan," says founder PJ L’Heureux.

“We are extremely proud to showcase the Okanagan and specifically Kelowna to the world with this nomination nod."

The voting for North America's Best Rooftop Patio of 2023 is now open, and L’Heureux is encouraging its patrons, suppliers, neighbours, team members, and community to show support by casting a vote for Craft.

“We are absolutely honoured to be nominated for North America’s Best Rooftop Patio,” said partner Riley Kidd. ”This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who strive every day to deliver an exceptional hospitality experience to our valued guests”

Voting is taking place here.