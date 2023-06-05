Developer looking to put 20 units on current Lakeshore Road single-family lot

Photo: Contributed

A four-storey apartment building is being proposed on Lakeshore Drive between Gyro and Rotary beaches.

Lime Architecture has submitted applications for rezoning, development permit and development variance permits on behalf of Immortal Homes, which wants to build 20 apartments at 3593 Lakeshore Rd. That is halfway between Gyro and Rotary beaches on the east side of the street.

“The proposed development will play a key role in beginning the transition of single-family residential to multi-family residential in the area,” the application states. “The immediate surrounding area is currently single-family residential. However, multi-family developments are being encouraged, as envisioned in the Kelowna Official Community Plan.”

The property is currently zoned for large lot housing, so it would need to be changed to apartment dwelling.

The project calls for 17 two-bedrooms units and three three-bedroom apartments, and 26 parking stalls on the first floor. The homes would be located on floors two through four.