Federal negotiations hold up work on final section of Okanagan Rail Trail

Photo: City of Kelowna Test section photos.

It’s like a train crawling along at a snail’s pace.

Even though a contractor has been chosen to do the work, there are still a few more I’s to dot and T’s to cross on the final section to complete the Okanagan Rail Trail north of the Kelowna airport.

The City of Kelowna says the federal government has not completed the transfer of the land to the Okanagan Indian Band.

Indigenous Services Canada told Castanet that it is working with OKIB and CN Rail to have a former railway line returned to Duck Lake Indian Reserve No. 7 through the federal government’s Additions to Reserve (ATR) process.

“The proposed lands are currently held by the Canadian National Railway Company and will be transferred to Canada once all steps of the ATR process have been satisfied,” said Carolane Gratton, media relations officer at Indigenous Services Canada.

There are four phases to the Additions to Reserve process and the project is currently in Stage 3, which is the development and implementation of a joint work plan by federal officials and OKIB.

“For this specific ATR proposal, Okanagan Indian Band is currently in Phase 3, working on replacement agreements with utility companies that need to be resolved before the submission can be sent for ministerial approval,” said Gratton.

Securing a Ministerial Order should be the final step. Gratton did not provide a timeline for when that order might be issued.

Negotiations began in 2020 for the 6.4 kilometre stretch of trail from Old Vernon Road just north of the Kelowna airport to 500 metres north of Beaver Lake Road. A Memorandum of Understanding was announced in early 2022.

Everything else is in place. Water and sewer deals between the City of Kelowna and District of Lake Country and OKIB have been finalized. The City of Kelowna went to tender earlier this year on construction of the section of trail. A contractor has been selected and is ready to begin when possible.

This final piece of the Rail Trail will fully connect the nearly 50 kilometre former CN Rail line stretching from downtown Kelowna to Coldstream. It was purchased by several jurisdictions in December of 2014 for $22 million to be converted into a multi-use corridor.