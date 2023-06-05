Rideshare giant Uber will hold Kelowna launch ceremony at noon Tuesday

Photo: The Canadian Press

Uber vehicles will start roaming Kelowna streets at noon on Tuesday.

The international rideshare company, which tried for years to enter the market, will host an official launch ceremony at Kelowna City Hall at noon on Tuesday.

The first rides will depart at that time, and Uber will outline what its arrival means for riders, drivers and the community in general.

The company is urging residents to download the Uber app and set up a profile if they do not have one already.

Uber first applied for a licence in Kelowna in September 2020, saying it hoped to be operating by Christmas of that year. The PTB instead spent more than a year reviewing the application before denying it in December 2021.

That did not stop Uber. It applied in August 2022 for a licence transfer from ReRyde, which had received permission to operate in Kelowna but had no plans to do so. The PTB granted the licence transfer on May 10.

Uber will also launch in Victoria on Tuesday.