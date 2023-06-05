UBC Okanagan spotlights Syilx art during National Indigenous History Month

Photo: UBC Okanagan Artwork created by Krystle Silverfox, one of the UBCO Indigenous artists in residence, will be on display at UBCO's FINA gallery until August 24. Her art was recently on show at the National Gallery in Ottawa.

You are on Syilx Territory is the name of one of two exhibitions of contemporary Indigenous art that go on display at the UBC Okanagan Gallery, to mark National Indigenous History Month.

The Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies Indigenous Art Intensive is hosting two exhibitions of contemporary Indigenous art starting this week.

“You are on Syilx Territory features new acquisitions from UBC Okanagan’s Public Art Collection, and is a call to action, to indigenize the university’s art collection that currently has only eight works by Syilx artists,” says Dr. Stacey Koosel, UBC Okanagan Gallery curator and Indigenous Art Intensive co-ordinator.

The exhibition contains paintings by celebrated Syilx painters, Sheldon Louis, Coralee Miller, David Wilson and Manuel Axel Strain. Koosel points out that the exhibition represents less than one per cent of the collection that houses more than 800 projects.

Invisible Forces features works by Yukon-based, Selkirk First Nation artist Krystle Silverfox. Silverfox was recently shortlisted for the Sobey Art Award with an exhibition at the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa. This will be the first time this artwork has been shown in Western Canada.

The exhibition also showcases works by Tiffany Shaw, a Métis architect, artist and curator based in Alberta. She will reinterpret an ongoing series of work that was recently shown at the Surrey Art Gallery and the Southern Alberta Art Gallery.

The shows are part of the Indigenous Art Intensive, a month-long event at UBC Okanagan. All activities are free and open to the public and include talks, art-making workshops, an open studio day, the exhibitions and additional events.

The public reception to kick off the exhibitions takes place Wednesday, June 7 from 5-7 p.m. at the FINA Gallery, Creative and Critical Studies building, 1148 Research Road, UBC Okanagan.

The artwork will be on display to the public June 8 to August 24.