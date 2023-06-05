Kelowna will fly flags at half-mast to honour late city councillor

Photo: Wayne Moore Al Horning with Mayor Dyas during ceremony at city hall in February.

The City of Kelowna will fly flags at half-mast to honour former councillor Al Horning.

The former city councillor, Member of Parliament and Member of the BC Legislature died in March at the age of 83.

The City of Kelowna plans to lower flags throughout the city to half-mast on Saturday, June 10 to honour Horning.



“Al Horning represented the epitome of community service,” said Mayor Tom Dyas. “He was an inspiring leader whose years of dedicated public service in all three levels of government have resulted in a legacy of benefits for our community.”



Horning served as city councillor from 1980 to 1988 and from 2002 to 2005. He was instrumental in key transformational city projects, including the expansion of the Kelowna International Airport runway.

Horning was last seen in public in February when the city announced a future road linking Rutland and Kelowna International Airport would be named Al Horning Way.



In 2021, Horning was inducted into the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame in the builder category.

He helped build King Stadium, home for many years to Major Men's Fastball and founded the Kelowna Softball Association. He also served as general manager of the semi-professional Kelowna Heat.

Horning was also co-founder of the Kelowna Snowmobile Club and the B.C. Snowmobile Federation. He was a provincial champion snowmobile rider.