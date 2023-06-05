Warm weather expected to continue until the weekend

Chelsey Mutter

Okanagan residents can expect the warm weather to stick around a little bit longer.

Environment Canada says the heat will be sticking around for the majority of this week, and it’s thanks to a ridge of high pressure.

“I mean the ridge of high pressure is a fairly prominent weather feature and it's going to be the weather maker for pretty much all of B.C. and even up into the Yukon by the time we get into middle of the week,” says Lisa Erven, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“We're looking at generally sunny skies, hot temperatures starting off in the mid 20s. Today, tomorrow and Tuesday and then climbing into the low to mid [30’s] by Wednesday and Thursday.”

But the weather is expected to change for the weekend, bringing rain and maybe thunderstorms.

“By the time we get to Friday and into the weekend. We'll start to see the return for a few showers and the risk of thunderstorms,” explained Erven.

“And also the temperature’s starting to come down.”

Throughout the week, the temperature is supposed to get as high as mid 30 C.