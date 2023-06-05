Kelowna's Bankhead Store will be sorely missed after Sunday's fire

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Kelowna's Bankhead Store was completely destroyed by a fire Sunday morning.

Kelowna's Bankhead Store will be sorely missed.

The long-standing convenience store on Bernard Avenue caught fire early Sunday morning and the fire quickly spread throughout. Fire crews were forced to knock over two walls during their suppression efforts, and the building was left completely destroyed.

According to BC Assessment, the building was constructed in 1948, serving the community for 75 years.

Comments on Castanet's Facebook show just how beloved the old store was.

“My local store, [I] loved taking granddaughter for ice cream, staff always friendly ... will truly be missed,” wrote one woman.

“Oh my, that place has been around for forever,” wrote another. “We moved to Kelowna in 78/79, spent lots of lunch hours there.”

“[It] was everyone's favourite place when I was kid, sad to see it on fire,” added another commenter.

The old construction methods of the building likely contributed to its destruction. Kelowna Fire Department Assistant Chief Mike Walroth said Sunday that the building's walls were made with cinder blocks, filled with sawdust for insulation. He noted it was very challenging to extinguish the sawdust once it caught fire, forcing firefighters to knock over the two walls.

Sunday morning, one of the owners of the store, Gurpreet Sherhi, watched with his family as crews doused hot spots. He had bought the store from a family member about three years ago. He said the fire was “devastating.”

“[I] Spent my whole childhood right across on Highland Dr. S,” one commenter wrote, reminiscing about days gone by at the Bankhead Store.

“Mom used to send us over here everyday. We just had to say charge it on the bill. I tried to get treats for all my friends one day but Mrs. Thompson was too smart for me and called my mom. So NO TREATS that day!”