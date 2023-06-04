Major police presence at Kelowna's Myra FSR and McCulloch Road Sunday

Photo: Contributed Police cruisers at the entrance to Myra Forest Service Road.

There's a large police presence at Kelowna's Myra Forest Service Road Sunday, but it's not clear why.

Several Castanet readers have reported that there's some kind of police incident near the corner of McCulloch Road and Myra Forest Service Road, and police are blocking the public from heading up the popular access road to Myra Canyon.

“From what I saw there were about five [RCMP] SUVs at the bottom and an officer standing guard. There was police tape across there,” one witness said.

“I was able to look further up, 100 yards or so, and there was more police tape there, so it looks like whatever happened, happened right at the bottom ... I think it might be kind of serious.”

Another person said there is police tape set up in multiple places in the wooded area near the forestry road.

One reader said police have been at the scene since at least 10:30 a.m.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information about the incident, but police have yet to provide any details.