BrainTrust Canada will take closer look at brain injuries at upcoming conference

Photo: Milad Fakurian, Unsplash

Kelowna-based BrainTrust Canada will be hosting its annual conference about brain injuries next month.

The West Coast Brain Injury Conference will be held on Wednesday, June 14, at Rotary Centre for the Arts. Sponsored by Pushor Mitchell LLP, the event will bring together inspiring change-makers and leading minds in the field of brain injury, public health and politics for a full day of collaboration, dialogue and learning.

The theme of this year’s conference is the brain and behaviour in the context of current social issues, community connection and systems change.

Speech topics will include intersectionality and disability justice, harm reduction and the perspectives of those with lived experience of brain injury. UBC’s Thomas Kerr will discuss drug decriminalization, while University of Toronto’s Robin Green will address misdiagnoses of brain injuries.

Traumatic brain injury survivor and BrainTrust client Corbin Coulter is also on the list of speakers.

More information about the conference can be found on its website here.