DeNovo program trains anyone looking for career change, specifically those in forest industry

Anyone who is looking to find meaningful employment opportunities, especially those who have been affected by the roller-coaster ride in the forest industry, are encouraged to investigate the DeNovo program.

It is a free and subsidized program, funded through the Ministry of Post Secondary Education and Future Skills, that helps individuals transition into new career paths. It will begin in Kelowna on Monday, June 12. The program was created to assist workers impacted by mill closures in B.C. but is open to anyone looking to make a career change.

“Sometimes all that’s keeping people from pursuing a new career is the time and support to get that one needed certificate or credential,” Canadian Vocational Training Centre facilitator Kristin Burns said in a press release. “Or maybe they just need to talk through their interests and options to sort out a new direction to take.”

Those who complete the DeNovo program will collect computer skills and up to five short-term occupational certificates. Examples are real estate, office administration, skilled labour, security, early childhood education, B.C. Corrections and special driver licence designations.

Not only is the program offering free short-term training to people in the Okanagan, but it also provides financial support for attendees, including completion bonuses, transportation subsidies and funding based on student’s individual needs.

Eligible students must be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident or protected person legally entitled to work in Canada, not in school full-time and able to attend classes from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. during the week, including a two-week practicum at the end of the program.

More information about the DeNovo program can be found on its website here or by calling (236) 420-6828.