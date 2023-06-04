Former Kelowna chamber president Thurnheer accepts provincial board position

Photo: Contributed

A former Kelowna Chamber of Commerce president has joined the provincial chamber as the Okanagan/Shuswap representative.

Laura Thurnheer, who is the associate dean at Okanagan School of Business, was sworn in at the BC chamber’s annual general meeting on Thursday morning in Whistler. Thurnheer was Kelowna chamber president in 2007.

“I am very pleased to be selected to sit on the BC Chamber of Commerce board of directors as the Okanagan/Shuswap representative,” Thurnheer said in a press release. “As a former president of the Kelowna chamber, I have remained fully supportive and strongly believe in the chamber movement and all the positive work that continues to be done.

“Sharing my governance knowledge and board experience is a great way for me to continue to be involved and advocate on behalf of our local businesses and members.”

The Kelowna chamber tabled eight policy resolutions for discussion and adoption by the delegates at last week’s AGM, including labour force, drug decriminalization, liquor regulations, the spec tax, residential rental tenure zoning and the cannabis economy.

Attending on behalf of the Kelowna chamber were CEO Dan Rogers, board president Dan Price and past president Pamela Pearson.