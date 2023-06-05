Job skill training program REnEW helps those facing barriers find gainful employment

Photo: Contributed

Thanks to Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna and FortisBC, seven people who might have had trouble getting into the workforce are now ready to go to work.

The inaugural class of REnEW, the Residential Energy Efficiency Works job-skills training program, graduated on Friday after four weeks of training. It was offered to people who are experiencing barriers to finding employment by providing them with both in-class and hands on education in basic construction skills, with a specific focus on energy efficiency.

Since 2010, approximately 165 participants have graduated from similar programs that guided them towards entry-level opportunities in the construction sector.

“The REnEW program has been well-organized, and I have loved the learning,” one of the seven students said in a press release. “I’m looking forward to getting a job where I can put my learning to work.”

CMHA Kelowna offered REnEW through Foundry Works, which supports the students in finding work for up to three months after graduation.

“We are delighted to see the first class of the REnEW program graduate,” CMHA Kelowna CEO Mike Gawliuk said. “This program speaks to the very core of what we aim to achieve at CMHA Kelowna: giving individuals the support, resources and tools they need to feel good about their life and look forward to the future.

“We appreciate partnering with FortisBC to be able to offer this program and to the broader construction industry for seeing this as an opportunity to have an positive impact on people’s lives.”

REnEW worked so well that it is going to continue. The next round will be taking place in the coming months, so individuals who are 18 years and older and are experiencing multiple barriers to work can apply. No experience is necessary.

More information about the program can be found here.