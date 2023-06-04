Kelowna's Bankhead Store caught fire Sunday morning

UPDATE: 7:10 a.m.

The fire at Kelowna's Bankhead Store appears to be a stubborn one, as crews continue to work to knock down the flames.

As of 7 a.m., Kelowna Fire Department firefighters are using a ladder truck to spray water onto the building from above, while others hit it with hoses from the ground. Heavy smoke continues to fill the area.

Bernard Avenue remains closed in the area.

ORIGINAL: 6:20 a.m.

Kelowna's Bankhead Store has gone up in flames Sunday morning.

The long-standing convenience store on Bernard Avenue and Highland Drive South caught fire sometime just after 5:30 a.m.

A large plume of smoke from the fire could be seen from across the city and the residents in the area are waking to a smoky smell.

Kelowna Fire Department crews are on scene as of 6 a.m. dousing the fire.

The extent of the damage or the cause of the fire is not yet known at this time.