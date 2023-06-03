Police made an arrest near Kelowna's Queensway bus loop after man became aggressive

Contributed

UPDATE: 9:50 a.m.

RCMP said the arrest of a man on Queensway in front of O'Flannigan's Pub on Friday night in Kelowna came after attempts to de-escalate the situation were unsuccessful.

Media Relations Officer Const. Mike Della-Paolera said the man claimed he had been assaulted earlier in the evening. He reportedly became aggressive and was threatening unrelated bystanders.

No other individuals reported being harmed to the police.

Const. Della-Paolera said after attempts to de-escalate, officers arrested and transported the man to the hospital.

"This male or his acquaintances would not cooperate with police when attempts were made to identify those who were involved in the assault," he added.

Police said it appears some form of intoxication was involved.

The investigation will continue once officers are able to speak with the man again.

ORIGINAL: June 3

Police were seen arresting a person against an RCMP cruiser on Queensway on Friday night in Kelowna.

Multiple RCMP cars were seen parked in front of O'Flannigan's Pub.

One witness at the scene said the individual being arrested was allegedly seen picking fights before police arrived.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for more information