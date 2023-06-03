Plane piece was delivered to wrong place, not dumped

11:20 a.m.
The front piece of the plane that ended up on a Kelowna forestry road was not dumped.
Jacob Moore reached out to Castanet to say the piece of plane, identified by readers as a Convair 580, was "mistakenly placed just outside of the property it was going to" when it was delivered, and he's been out of the country and unable to rectify the issue.
"I apologize for any of the inconvenience caused," he said, noting the acquisition of the plane has been somewhat of a "calamity."
"The mid section is currently in the process of getting the correct permits."
He did not say what he plans on doing with the plane once it gets to the right location.
UPDATE: 8:44 p.m.
Multiple Castanet readers have identified the front part of an airplane found on a local forestry road as a Convair 580.
It also appears that another part of an airplane has been seen throughout the Kelowna area.
The middle part of a plane is parked on a trailer on Beetlestone Drive off of Benvoulin Road.
One resident told Castanet it arrived on May 21 and hasn't moved since.
ORIGINAL: 5:15 p.m.
If you lost the front part of your airplane, it's sitting on a Kelowna forestry road.
Castanet received a photo of what appears to be the front of a plane located at the side of the gravel road. The photos were taken within the past 48 hours and the person who shared the photos with us says it's still there.
"I went to Myra Canyon when I heard that the plane had been dumped... it looks like it's true," said the tipster, who did not want to be identified.
The photos show the cockpit with a Canadian flag on the side and part of the fuselage of what looks like a large plane. Both the cockpit and part of the fuselage appear to be intact.
How and why the plane landed on the road in its present state, however, remains a mystery.