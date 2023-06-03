Plane piece was delivered to wrong place, not dumped

Photo: Contributed

11:20 a.m.

The front piece of the plane that ended up on a Kelowna forestry road was not dumped.

Jacob Moore reached out to Castanet to say the piece of plane, identified by readers as a Convair 580, was "mistakenly placed just outside of the property it was going to" when it was delivered, and he's been out of the country and unable to rectify the issue.

"I apologize for any of the inconvenience caused," he said, noting the acquisition of the plane has been somewhat of a "calamity."

"The mid section is currently in the process of getting the correct permits."

He did not say what he plans on doing with the plane once it gets to the right location.

Photo: Sheri