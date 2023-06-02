Front part of plane turns up on June Springs Road in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

If you lost the front part of your airplane, it's sitting on June Springs Road near the Myra Canyon Adventure Park.

Castanet received a photo of what appears to be the front of a plane located at the side of the road. The photos were taken within the past 48 hours and the person who shared the photos with us says it's still there.

"I went to Myra Canyon when I heard that the plane had been dumped... it looks like it's true," said the tipster, who did not want to be identified.

The photos show the cockpit with a Canadian flag on the side and part of the fuselage of what looks like a large plane. Both the cockpit and part of the fuselage appear to be intact.

How and why the plane landed on June Springs road in its present state, however, remains a mystery.