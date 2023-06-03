Kelowna developer remains Kelowna's top corporate taxpayer

Photo: Al Stober Construction Movala

For the second year in a row, a large Kelowna developer remains the city's number one corporate taxpayer.

According to information contained within the city's annual report, Al Stober Construction remains the city's number on corporate taxpayer.

The company owns the Landmark development and also developed a large portion of the Central Green property.

They are presently developing Movala in the Mission which is expected to be complete by 2025.

The remainder of the top five remain virtually unchanged.

FortisBC is number two followed by Orchard Park Mall.

For years Orchard Park was the number one. Two years ago, mall owners paid more than $3.1 million in taxes, $1.8 million of which went into city coffers.

With the property assessment going up to over $311 million, it's anticipated they would have paid more in 2022. Those figures are unavailable.

McIntosh Properties, owners of Orchard Plaza come in fourth while Victor Projects, owned by the Bennett family and owners of numerous holdings including McCurdy Place and the former Costco site, are fifth.

The bottom five include Inland Natural Gas, Midwest Ventures, listed as a business management company, Callahan Construction, Jabs Construction and 3752 Investments, run by Bruce Callahan.