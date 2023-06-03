Kelowna pharmacist welcomes ability to treat minor ailments

A Kelowna pharmacist is optimistic about changes that went into place this week that gives pharmacists new powers in treating minor ailments.

B.C. residents can now get assessed for 21 different minor ailments and a prescription for contraceptives directly from a pharmacist.

“It’s a great initiative. It helps to make healthcare more accessible to patients, and our healthcare system is a little overwhelmed right now, so I think it’s a great thing,” explained Pharmasave pharmacist Craig Tostenson.

“There’s a shortage of family doctors, there’s overwhelming waitlists at the emergency departments in the urgent care centres, so I think the health minister realized they need to do more than just try and get more doctors on board.”

Tostenson says it may take a bit for things to catch on, but once it does, it’ll save doctors and patients a lot of time.

“Most people are pretty excited that now they don’t have to try to go to a walk-in clinic and find out that maybe it’s closed or that they have to wait several hours. Most people have a relationship with their pharmacist already, so it’s a natural progression for people. I think it will be well received,” continued Tostenson.

“The government is going to come up with an appointment booking model so you can actually book appointments fairly easily online," he explained.

"For now, our customers are just calling us and we’re trying to make it as convenient as possible. It really shouldn’t take more than about 15 minutes for them to come in, get assessed and get a prescription.”

For the full list of minor ailments and other information, you can visit the Government of BC website to find out more.