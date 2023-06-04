Kelowna council will review four townhouse projects Monday

Photo: Contributed Hilltown Drive rendering

Kelowna city council will be asked to move four housing projects along in various parts of the city Monday.

The projects, if all are eventually approved, would add 72 townhomes to the city's housing inventory.

Council will be asked to rezone properties on Findlay, Graham and Nickel roads and approve a development permit for a development on Hillside Drive as part of the McKinley Beach Resort development.

Findlay Road

Developers are seeking to rezone property at 1281 Findlay Road to construct 10 townhouse units.

The project is scheduled to include two three-storey buildings with five townhomes in each.

Graham Road

Owners of the property at 875 Graham Road have applied to rezone the property in order to construct a two-storey building.

It would include six townhouses.

Nickel Road

The Nickel Road project involves the consolidation of two lots at 215 and 235 Nickel.

Developers are asking that the consolidated properties be rezoned to construct a three-storey, 12-unit townhouse project.

Hilltown Drive

The Hilltown Drive project, part of the build out of McKinley Beach Resort, is the largest of the four under council consideration.

Developers have applied for a development permit for 16 three-storey buildings containing 44 townhouse units.

All 44 will be three bedroom units.