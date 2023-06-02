Kelowna names 13 member crime reduction task force

Photo: Cindy White Mayor Tom Dyas (L) and Coun. Ron Cannan

Mayor Tom Dyas is making good on one of his main campaign platforms around crime reduction.

During the campaign leading up to the 2022 civic election Dyas outlined several initiatives he would institute in an effort to reduce crime including striking a task force on reducing crime.

Earlier this year, council adopted terms of reference for the 13-member task force. Monday, council will be asked to approve the make up of the task force.

As indicated in April, Dyas will lead the task force. He will be joined by two city hall colleagues, Coun. Ron Cannan and city community safety director Darren Caul.

If adopted as recommended, the task force would also include representatives of business and social services organizations as well as experts within specific industries.

The list of recommended members includes:

Karen Beaubier - ED Uptown Rutland Association

Mark Burley - ED Downtown Kelowna Association

Ali Butler - Indigenous social worker

Jane Cartwright - Retired judge

Ken Doige - Founder of Enterprise Security Risk Management

Jeff Meyer - Co-founder of Noverm Pharmacuticals

Dan Price - Chair of Kelowna Chamber of Commerce

Carmen Remple - ED Kelowna Gospel Mission

Micki Ruth - Director John Howard Society

Laura Thurnheer - Associate dean Okanagan School of Business

Conspicuous by their absence are representatives from the RCMP and Interior Health.

The task force will be asked to develop “actionable” recommendations related to crime and a sense of safety in the community, drawing from the experiences of members of the task force.

It will review existing programs and services while also identifying gaps and challenges through community consultation.

The task force will be charged with providing council with recommendations on "community-driven initiatives to reduce crime in Kelowna.

It will initially be in place for a year, but that term can be extended.