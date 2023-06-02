Months-long investigation nets fentanyl and methamphetamine in Kelowna

Photo: RCMP

Police in Kelowna are announcing a significant drug bust after an investigation that started back in February.

Investigators with the Kelowna RCMP's Proactive Enforcement Unit spotted an Acura TL making a number of short stops in Kelowna, according to a recent news release.

Over the course of several days officers determined the vehicle in question was part of a "hierarchical structure and sophisticated drug trafficking organization," says Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch, the officer in charge of the Proactive Enforcement Unit.

Officers then began a deeper investigation and they were eventually able to identify the individuals involved, vehicles used and stash sites in and around Kelowna.

Once the case had developed. officers obtained and executed a search warrant at a residence which resulted in the seizure of over one kilogram of fentanyl, one kilogram of crack and powder cocaine, over 10 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, three vehicles, and a significant amount of cash and cell phones.

Evidence of fentanyl and crack cocaine production were also found inside the residence. Police say the drugs "have a massive street value which will have a major financial loss to those involved."

“This seizure will have a significant impact on the community,” said Sgt. Kiehlbauch. “The dangerous substances could have affected over 10,000 individuals and the removal off the streets has saved lives. Police will continue to focus on those who target vulnerable populations with highly toxic substances.”

Kelowna RCMP is recommending charges against three Kelowna residents, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and production of a controlled substance. Police did not identify the three suspects.