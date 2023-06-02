Kelowna Fire Department douses suspicious shed fire

Photo: Castanet

Kelowna firefighters doused a shed fire Thursday evening.

About 8:30 p.m., the Kelowna Regional Dispatch Centre received several 911 calls reporting the fire on the 200 block of Dougall Road.

Crews arrived to find an 8x10-foot shed fully engulfed, with fire extending to a utility pole.

Platoon Capt. Scott Clarke says the initial crew quickly knocked down the fire, and there were no injuries to the public or firefighters.

The fire has been deemed suspicious in nature.

Kelowna Fire Department responded with three engines, a rescue unit and command unit. The response was then downgraded to a single engine and command unit.

RCMP and Fortis Electric crews also attended the scene.

The department thanks the public for being vigilant in calling 911 when they see a fire.