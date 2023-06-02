Okanagan Dream Rally 2023 cancelled, will return next year

Photo: Okanagan Dream Rally Facebook

The 2023 edition of the Okanagan Dream Rally has been cancelled.

In a Facebook post Thursday evening, the organizers said the event will not be held “due to circumstances that are out of our control.”

The event was scheduled to take place on July 29 in support of Ronald McDonald House and the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation. The Dream Rally pairs underprivileged and sick children with drivers of exotic vehicles for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“After five overwhelmingly successful events with countless lives changed and historic levels of funds raised, we know the impact this event has on our community but more importantly the children and families that it's dedicated to,” organizers said.

The event will return in 2024, and moving forward, will be held every two years.

“The 2024 Okanagan Dream Rally will be hosted next summer and will feature an all-new vision, highlighted by a new route that will fully showcase our beautiful valley. This, paired with several new surprises, will ensure next year's event to be our best to date,” organizers said.

The Facebook post thanked sponsors and volunteers —"know that this is a rescheduling, not a cancellation, and we cannot wait to see you next year!"

Last year, the event raised $1.7 million for the KGH Foundation and Ronald McDonald House B.C. and Yukon.