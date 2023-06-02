Joe Rich Sportsman's Association gearing up for National Range Day

Photo: Brayden Ursel

The Joe Rich Sportsman's Association is opening its doors to the public on Saturday as a part of National Range Day.

Dan Shemley, the secretary of the Joe Rich Sportsman’s Association, says National Range Day was put in place to help educate people about firearms. He believes there’s a lot of misconceptions about guns and their owners, and he’s excited to be a part of the learning process.

“The one thing we are trying to do is show that firearms — while yes they get a very bad rep, especially in the media as of late — when handled under supervision, when handled properly, it’s a fun day,” said Shemley.

“There’s not a lot that’s more relaxing than getting out in the beautiful outdoors that we’ve been blessed with here, and just putting some rounds down range.”

National Range Day celebrates licensed firearms owners in Canada who participate in shooting sports and enjoy spending time at the range where they can practice their skills safely and responsibly.

“It’s nice to be able to have a day to bring somebody out and say hey look, we’re not some guy hunched over in a basement, you know, we’re regular folk who enjoy a hobby that some others don’t care for.”

After a couple hundred people attended the first National Range Day at Joe Rich last year, the Sportsman’s Association is hoping for an even bigger turnout this year, and they have plenty of activities planned for it, including target practice with guns, archery, airsoft, knife throwing, first-aid training and more.

“The blackpowder folk will be there complete with jackets, fuzzy hats, and old tiny guns. They’re going to have demonstrations of the guns… We also have our precision rimfire guys, as well as our multi-gun,” added Shemley.

The Joe Rich Sportsman’s Association will be providing participants with all the necessary equipment. The only thing you need to bring with you is money to pay for your rounds and a piece of government issued I.D.

Joe Rich Sportsman’s Association opens at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and will be running events until approximately 4 p.m.

There will also be BBQ food and drink available by donation.