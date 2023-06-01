Argus Properties hires new GM, along with her pup, for Eldorado and Manteo hotels

Photo: Contributed

Jessica Pearce and her famous pup, Winston, are now in charge at Kelowna’s Eldorado Resort.

Argus Hospitality has hired Pearce to be the resort’s new general manager of Hotel Eldorado and Manteo. She comes to Kelowna from Victoria, where she was the rooms director at the Fairmont Empress Hotel.

“The Hotel Eldorado and Manteo at Eldorado Resorts are two of the Okanagan’s best hotels in one of Canada’s most competitive destination tourism and business markets,” Argus hospitality director Rudi Heider said in a press release.

“To bring aboard a person with Jessica’s experience is a big deal. She has worked at iconic properties in Victoria and in Banff, and understands the need to deliver the highest quality experience to our guests, every single day.”

While Pearce is a good get for Argus, it's her dog that might bring the most attention to Eldorado Resort. Winston has more than 7,100 Instagram followers (@winstonattheempress) and will be the director of pet relations at Hotel Eldorado.

The former guide dog trainee spent the last several years as the canine ambassador at the Empress and has always been known for his “waggy tail pawsitivity” when welcoming new guests.