Good Lemonade Day is back this weekend in support of JoeAnna's House

Photo: Prestige Hotels & Resorts

There's nothing like a fresh glass of lemonade to cool you down on a hot day, especially if it's for a good cause.

In support of JoeAnna's House, a home-away-from-home that provides accommodation to families travelling to Kelowna for a loved one's hospital care, Prestige Hotels and Resorts will be hosting their Good Lemonade Day fundraiser.

On Saturday, lemonade stands will be set up all across the province, including at least 70 stands in 17 different B.C. communities.

According to the Good Lemonade Day map, there are at least 30 stands that will cover the City of Kelowna, with another eight in West Kelowna and three in Vernon.

Every Prestige Hotels and Resorts property will also have a lemonade stand with a drink available for purchase.

Residents of B.C. are being encouraged to donate, and if you can't make it to a lemonade stand near you, you can always donate online.