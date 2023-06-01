Hungry Hungry Half Marathon taking place Saturday in Kelowna

Photo: hungryhungryhalf.com

The Central Okanagan Food Bank’s Hungry Hungry Half Marathon takes place Saturday in Kelowna’s north end and drivers are being advised of traffic impacts.

Participants will begin and finish the marathon at the Apple Bowl, located at 1555 Burtch Rd. starting at 7:15 a.m. and will run west along the Rail Trail.

The route will pass through Knox Mountain Park, Waterfront Park, Stuart Park and City Park along the promenade, as well as along some portions of the Abbott Street running and biking trail.

To accommodate the half marathon, the lights at Clement Avenue and Cerise Drive will be flashing red from 7 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. to allow runners to cross.

Intermittent closures will also take place at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Kelview Street, as well as at the intersection of Ellis Street and Bay Avenue. Local traffic in these areas may experience minor delays to accommodate rolling closures.

Motorists can also expect delays at the crosswalks on Manhattan Drive, Sunset Drive and the entrance to Knox Mountain Park. Runners are expected to complete the race by 11:30 a.m.

Traffic control personnel will be on-site, and motorists are advised to watch for participants in the area.

The Apple Bowl running track will be unavailable for public use from 5:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. on June 3 to allow for setup and teardown.