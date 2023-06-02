Extensive study makes dozens of recommendations around the movement of goods throughout the Central Okanagan

Photo: City of Kelowna

A study on the regional movement of goods throughout the Central Okanagan makes 42 recommendations highlighted by the need to manage congestion along Highway 97.

Key findings and recommendations contained within the study will be presented to city council for input Monday.

The report suggests only one to two per cent of vehicles entering the Central Okanagan are passing through - the remainder have destinations within the region.

It states Highway 97 is the primary goods movement corridor with more than 70 per cent of goods destined for businesses within one kilometre of the highway.

"It is important to the growth of the Central Okanagan's economy to understand and plan for the future movement of goods," the report reads.

"Efficient and reliable transportation networks are key to supporting goods movement. In addition, goods movement must be responsive to evolving urban environments, technology advancements and economic forces that are changing how people and goods move around the region."

The report identifies six strategic directions designed to help support the movement of goods as the region continues to grow.

These include:

Managing congestion on Highway 97 and develop a strategic goods movement network

Increasing resiliency of road and air access to/from the Central Okanagan, including support for intermodal (rail-truck) terminals in the B.C. Interior

Protecting industrial land supply and coordinate with transportation infrastructure projects

Planning for goods movement in urban areas.

Accelerating adoption of zero-emissions gods movement vehicles and provide supporting

infrastructure

infrastructure Improving public and private sector collaboration on goods movement.

Within those strategic directions are 26 actions and 42 recommendations.

It suggests upgrading parallel road networks along the highway including the Clement Avenue extension, and those that connect to the airport including the extension of Al Horning Way and improvements to the intersection of Airport Way and the highway.

Limiting on-street deliveries within new developments, protecting existing industrial land supply and updating the current truck route network are also recommended.

"Recommendations aim to make goods movement safer, more efficient and more sustainable," the report concludes.