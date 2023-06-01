Kelowna's Strongest 2023 coming to City Park this weekend

Amateur weightlifters from across the province will be in the city this weekend forKelowna’s Strongest 2023 competition, and it’s shaping up to be one of the best strongman shows to date.

“Last year in my class there were four athletes. This year we have 15 signed up," said competitor and organizer Hans Fuhrmann.

"Usually in competitions like this you have four or five guys maybe, so to have 15 in one class is incredible. It’s super hard to pick a winner for any of the classes because each class is super competitive."

National champion Kyle Evanoff will be one of several well-accomplished athletes competing, and he tells Castanet he’s challenging himself to move up a weight class.

“Being a national champion already at a much lighter weight division, I’ve always been training kind of more at an international type level, so I was more excited about the opportunity to move up and try and take down some giants, so to say, because my weight hasn’t changed or anything of that nature," explained Evanoff.

"I weighed-in being able to compete in the lower weight class, it’s just more of a personal challenge. I’m really excited to try and push the other guys and maybe make them feel a bit nervous.”

Heavy weights will be moved across five different lifting events in this provincial qualifier, including the overhead medley, the axle deadlift, the bag toss, the frame carry, and the sandbag over bar.

“The can’t miss event is probably going to be the finals," added Evanoff.

"It’s going to be a battle between more or less all of the athletes after a hard day’s work because we are literally staring at each other across the yoke and lifting a big old sandbag overtop trying to beat the other person. That’s going to come down to who will actually win the show at the end of the day."

If you want to check out Kelowna’s Strongest 2023, it’s happening at City Park on Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m. with 60 athletes expected to compete.