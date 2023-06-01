Okanagan experiences hottest month of May ever

Photo: Cassandra Glendinning

The Okanagan just experienced its hottest month of May ever.

Stats published Thursday by Environment Canada show Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon all recorded their hottest Mays ever, with average temperatures between 3 C and 5 C above normal.

Kamloops had its second hottest May ever and was 3.4 C above normal.

While Penticton had a wetter than normal May, the region of the region received between 50% and 70% of normal rainfall.