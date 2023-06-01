BNA Brewing opens new burger joint in its tasting room

Photo: BNA Brewing

BNA Brewing Co. & Eatery is really getting into the burger business.

The popular Kelowna microbrewery, which already has a restaurant, is set to open BNA Burger. It will operate out of its tasting room located next to the main BNA entrance.

The microbrewery will officially open BNA Burger on Thursday (June 1), which just so happens to be eight years to the day BNA opened its doors for the first time.

“We’re really pumped to share what we’ve been working on,” owner Kyle Nixon said in a press release. “There isn’t anything to hide behind, and everyone knows what a burger is supposed to taste like, so we wanted to make sure we nailed the sauce, nailed the patty … nailed it all.”

Nixon Hospitality, the parent company that owns BNA Burger, Skinny Duke’s Glorious Emporium and Bernie’s Supper Club & Cinema, tested out its new burgers during the recent Kelowna Beer Fest and got rave reviews.

“We actually had return customers within the six-hour event window, which was really cool to see,” said Carolyn Nixon, Kyle’s business partner and wife.

Nixon Hospitality executive chef Justin Best has created “the ultimate burger sauce,” which will be featured on the flagship menu item, but guests will also be able to choose from a fried chicken burger, soft serve cones and a few other creations.