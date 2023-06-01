Southbound lanes of Highway 97 closed by incident at Airport Way in Kelowna

Photo: DriveBC

Southbound lanes of Highway 97 are closed this morning near Kelowna International Airport.

DriveBC reports a vehicle incident in the southbound lanes at Airport Way.

A scene assessment is in progress, and a detour is in effect.

An estimated time of opening is not yet available.

The nature of the incident and any injuries involved is not yet known.

DriveBC first reported the incident at 3 a.m.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.

