Hwy 97 reopens after crash sent two people to hospital

UPDATE: 1:16 p.m.

According to DriveBC the road has been cleared and Highway 97 has been reopened to traffic in both directions.

The status of the two people involved in the crash that sent a black Mercedes through a traffic barrier and off the road is still unknown at this point.

UPDATE: 9:18

Kelowna RCMP say the highway will remain closed after a car crash sent two people to hospital.

According to the RCMP, just before midnight on May 31, a police officer was doing routine patrols when they witnessed a black Mercedes traveling well under the posted speed limit, unable to maintain lanes south of Highway 97 near Ellison Lake.

An officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but was unsuccessful as the vehicle fled at a dangerously high speed. For public safety, as well as safety for the officer, a pursuit was not initiated.

At approximately 11:50 p.m., the officer came across a large dust cloud at the John Hindle Drive off-ramp and noticed the same Mercedes they tried to pull over earlier had crashed and taken out a concrete barrier off the roadway.

The officer found an ejected passenger, along with the car that was found heavily damaged and was a significant distance away from the highway.

“This collision is a prime example of the dangers of excessive speeding on British Columbia roadways. These two individuals are extremely lucky to have survived and have a long, difficult recovery ahead,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

UPDATE: 7:30 a.m.

A crash that has closed Highway 97 southbound at Airport Way in Kelowna involves a car that went off the highway and landed beside the cycling path below the highway that leads to UBC Okanagan.

The Mercedes sedan took out a concrete barrier and appears to be heavily damaged.

It's not yet known if anyone was seriously injured in the crash or if other vehicles were involved.

ORIGINAL: 5:55 a.m.

Southbound lanes of Highway 97 are closed this morning near Kelowna International Airport.

DriveBC reports a vehicle incident in the southbound lanes at Airport Way.

A scene assessment is in progress, and a detour is in effect.

An estimated time of opening is not yet available.

The nature of the incident and any injuries involved is not yet known.

DriveBC first reported the incident at 3 a.m.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.

