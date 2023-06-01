Pride Month billboards to combat ‘disturbing’ rise in visible hate

Photo: Saskatoon Pride An example of a positive message billboard by Saskatoon Pride. The Central Okanagan billboards will have a different design.

June is Pride Month and a Kelowna-based advocacy group is hoping to launch a series of billboards to combat what it calls a ‘disturbing’ rise in visible hate against the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

“Just this year in Kelowna, numerous protests have been held outside of queer events, an anti-2SLGBTQIA+ billboard was put up, and hate-filled comments on any local news story involving the queer community number in the thousands. It’s disturbing,” said Wilbur Turner, chairperson of Advocacy Canada.

The Kelowna Billboard Project is being called a positive messaging campaign. It features art and uplifting messages.

“Many in our community struggle to be accepted for who they are. This increase in hate makes that struggle so much worse. That’s why we’re creating this campaign. To show those struggling they’re far from alone.”

A focus group has been working on a theme and messaging. Local Indigenous queer artist, Sarah Jones has been commissioned to create the design for the billboards.

“I want to take part in this project to give back to the Silyx territory & community that has been my home for all of my 24 years. It burdens my heart to see hate existing in the Okanagan,” said Jones.

Advocacy Canada is fundraising for the billboard project by offering sponsorship opportunities to businesses, individuals and organizations. It has also set up a GoFundMe campaign.

“This is a full-community effort,” adds Turner. “Drag spaces are under protest. Visible community leaders are being targeted online. There are efforts to roll back inclusion in our schools, and attacks on essential gender-affirming healthcare have become far too common.”

Turner’s intent is to have the billboards up in Kelowna and Lake Country during Pride Month

More information on the billboard project can be found here.