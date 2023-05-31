Rotary groups help buy Habitat for Humanity Okanagan a new forklift

Photo: Habitat for Humanity Sheldon Paulger of Rotary Club of Kelowna (L), Andrea Manifold Habitat Okanagan CEO (C) and Cal Nesdoly of Rotary Club of Kelowna Ogopogo (R).

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan, thanks to a concerted fundraising effort by local Rotary clubs and anonymous benefactors, has successfully secured a new, much-needed forklift for their four ReStore locations.

For over a year, the operator of four Habitat ReStores in Vernon, Kelowna, West Kelowna and Penticton has been actively raising funds to purchase this crucial piece of machinery to streamline their daily operations.

The ReStore is a social enterprise retailer that repurposes donated furniture, appliances, home decor, building materials, and even recycled kitchens, selling them to aid in the construction of affordable homes for local families.

The Rotary Club of Kelowna, the Rotary Club of Kelowna Ogopogo, and other unnamed longtime Rotarians stepped up to aid Habitat in their endeavour, committing significant funds toward the purchase of the forklift.

Their donations were matched through a funding scheme by the Central Okanagan Foundation and the Regional District of North Okanagan, enabling the purchase and bolstering the Habitat ReStore's operations, including the widely celebrated Habitat for Humanity kitchen salvage program.

As the demand for affordable housing continues to rise in the Okanagan region, the contribution of these local Rotarians has proven vital in ensuring Habitat ReStore's operations remain efficient and effective.

In a gesture of gratitude, Habitat invited Sheldon Paulger, fundraising committee chair from the Rotary Club of Kelowna, and Cal Nesdoly, president of the Rotary Club of Kelowna Ogopogo, to unveil the new forklift at the Kelowna ReStore location on Enterprise Way.

This collaboration between Habitat for Humanity Okanagan and the local Rotarians exemplifies their shared commitment to enabling more families in the Okanagan to achieve strength, stability, and self-reliance for a brighter future.