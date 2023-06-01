Kelowna's brewery district has a new cocktail bar

Photo: Born to Shake

A new addition to Kelowna's brewery district, Born to Shake is now fully open for business.

The bar, restaurant and retail space at #110-889 Vaughan Avenue has a focus on high-end cocktails.

The business has been selling cocktail accompaniments since 2020 and soft launched its retail space in November.

Born to Shake began as a cocktail catering and ingredient manufacturing company started by two bartenders, and now they're ready to host a space where customers can experience, sample, experiment and purchase products in person.

Co-owner Shayne Labis says they want people to be able to go into a place where they feel welcome and can sip on their favourite drinks.

“We have a vast cocktail menu that has something for everyone. Whether you chat with the bartender making your drink or take a private cocktail class, we’re here to help make cocktailing approachable for everyone," said Labis.

"We know how daunting it might be to get started making cocktails at home, so we work really hard to come up with easy-to-execute recipes without compromising flavour or quality that are also easy to tweak if you want to take them to the next level.”

Kelowna's new cocktail bar is a hybrid retail store with two floors of seating, several cocktail syrups, bitters, garnishes, as well as high-end barware and glassware.

Born to Shake says the bar is a great place for private parties, corporate events or cocktail classes.

“We’re excited to be the first ones in this new building. We got to design the bar, the store, and the manufacturing area exactly how we wanted and how it would work best for our customers,” said co-owner Nicole Barron.

“As a multi-faceted business, we designed the space to highlight the retail aspect by day and to be able to close it off to really lean into the cocktail bar and speakeasy vibe in the evening. We chose to build a second bar upstairs in the mezzanine to have the option to accommodate private parties and cocktail classes while still being open to the public on the main floor.”

Born to Shake is open weekly Tuesday to Sunday.