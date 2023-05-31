Kelowna pedestrian hit by SUV, sent flying, after driver suffers medical emergency

Rob Gibson

Emergency responders, including the Kelowna Fire Department, had their hands full following a collision involving an SUV and a pedestrian on Lakeshore Road Wednesday morning.

Kelowna Fire Department Captain Glenn Bonkowski tells Castanet that a Jeep Cherokee was pulling onto Lakeshore Rd. from Eldorado Rd. when the incident happened just before 9 a.m.

"The driver appears to have had some type of a medical emergency, we're not sure what type of medical emergency, but he was taken away in the ambulance as well," said Bonkowski.

The driver was accompanied by his daughter, "she steered the vehicle to avoid a pole and to avoid driving into the school as well," Bonkowski said.

The vehicle was heading towards a bus stop in front of Anne McClymont Elementary School at the time and the evasive action didn't prevent a pedestrian from being struck by the SUV.

"[The SUV] bounced off [a concrete barrier] and then hit a pedestrian, we're not sure if the pedestrian was waiting for the bus, he hit the windshield and according to witnesses, he flew quite high in the air and landed back on the sidewalk."

Bonkowski says despite the impact of the collision the injured man did not appear to be seriously injured.

The vehicle became lodged up against a concrete barrier in front of Anne McClymont School. The struck pedestrian is believed to be in his mid to late 20s and no students were involved in the incident.