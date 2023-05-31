Okanagan Clinical Trials seeking volunteers for depression research

Photo: Pixabay

Okanagan Clinical Trials is seeking volunteers to take part in a medication study for depression.

The Kelowna-based research clinic is looking for people living with treatment-resistant depression to take part in a study investigating the effectiveness of a new medication.

Geriatric psychiatrist Dr. Eugene Okorie says many patients with depression do not respond to current treatment interventions.

“This study seeks to explore the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of a novel intervention for treatment resistant depression," said Okorie.

To be eligible to participate in the study, volunteers will be men and women between 18 and 70 years.

Approximately 180 participants will participate in the study.

“Current prescribed antidepressants do not work for approximately one third of people with MDD. There is a great need to find medications for people with treatment resistant depression. If you have MDD and would like to know more about this study please call our clinic”, said Dr. Kim Christie, President of Okanagan Clinical Trials.

Okanagan Clinical Trials says investigational treatment will not affect provincial medical coverage and all study-related costs will be paid for by the sponsor and that participants can leave the study at any time.

You can learn more through their website.