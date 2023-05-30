ALS Society of BC holding pair of fundraisers in Kelowna in June

Photo: ALS Society of BC

Kelowna will host a pair of major fundraising events for the ALS Society of BC next month.

The Move to Cure ALS is the annual signature fundraiser for the nonprofit and takes place in 15 locations throughout B.C. in June.

The walk takes place in Kelowna on June 11 in Waterfront Park. Registration takes place at 10 a.m. with the walk going at 11 a.m.

All the money raised will stay in B.C. and go towards creating a world class ALS centre at UBC. Sixty per cent of fundraising goes towards support patient services programs with the remainder going to research.

“After having teammates and friends pass away from the deadly effects of ALS, I was moved to lend a hand of support. As we all gather to beat ALS by participating or supporting financially “Move to Cure ALS, we all work together to find a cure. Thank you for doing your part,” said Wally Buono, official spokesperson for the Move to Cure ALS.

You can get involved in the walk or donate here.

The next day on June 12 at Black Mountain golf course, the 18th annual PGA of BC Golfathon is being held. Black Mountain is one of 43 host courses for the event in B.C.

Proceeds from the Golfathon for ALS provide crucial support services to ALS patients and their families, friends, and caregivers.

You can donate to the golfathon here.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a fatal neurodegenerative disorder that affects the person’s motor neurons that carry messages to the muscles resulting in weakness and wasting in arms, legs, mouth, throat and elsewhere. Typically, the person is immobilized within two to five years of the initial diagnosis. There is no known cause or cure yet.