City of Kelowna inspects, reopens Gyro rope swing after accident

Photo: Rob Gibson Zipline, rope swing at Boyce Gyro Beach

The City of Kelowna has investigated after a Kelowna woman was seriously injured using a rope swing at Boyce Gyro Beach a week ago.

Rachel Stanford broke her neck after using the rope swing zipline over the May long weekend. The incident was captured on video.

After Castanet published the story, the City of Kelowna investigated and closed the swing to do a thorough inspection.

"Staff inspected the area Sunday and closed the swing during that time. It reopened Monday," said a spokesperson for the City of Kelowna.

City staff did not detect any obvious hazards or safety concerns with the zipline.

"Everything in the area of the zipline seems to be in expected condition. The surface of the water to the bottom seems to be about 44 to 46 inches deep in the area of the incident observed on the video," the spokesperson says.

According to the City of Kelowna, this is the first incident of its kind they are aware of and the zipline has been used and enjoyed by many park visitors over the years.

The city said the zipline has not generated complaints or concerns up to this point.

Since Castanet published our story on the incident the fundraiser for the family has surpassed its goal of raising $10,000 so Ben Stanford can stay home and take care of his wife while she heals.

"This has been a blessing after a terrible event. Your coverage has gotten our story to so many people who want to help. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support given by our community. I am humbled," says Stanford.